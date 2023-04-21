Trips to a massage parlor for illegal sex services. Anti-Semitic remarks. Allegations of "kickbacks" to an Omaha City Council member from a nonprofit group.

In phone calls and texts, the councilman and members of a police-affiliated Omaha nonprofit talked about a lot of things. And the Federal Bureau of Investigation was listening.

The FBI intercepted a number of calls and texts between City Council Vice President Vinny Palermo, former Police Officer Johnny Palermo, retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez and Jack Olson, a Council Bluffs man who helped raise money for the nonprofit group.

The four men have been federally indicted in connection with alleged fraudulent activity involving the Latino Peace Officers Association and Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, the youth sports charity run by police officers.

The indictment also alleges money was diverted from PACE and the Latino Peace Officers Association to benefit individuals involved with the conspiracy.

Filed Wednesday and unsealed on Friday, the indictment includes phone conversations between the men that were intercepted by federal agents.

On Oct. 14, 2022, a federal agent called Vinny Palermo to ask if the LPOA had made payments to the council member.

"Have you ever received money from them," the agent asked.

"No," Palermo allegedly responded.

Then he picked up the phone to call Johnny Palermo. At the time, Johnny Palermo was president of the LPOA and Rich Gonzalez was the executive director of PACE.

Though Vinny and Johnny share the same last name, they are not related.

The two discussed a trip to Houston and how Vinny Palermo's hotel room and plane ticket had been paid for by the LPOA. Vinny Palermo worried that investigators would be digging into the trip and whether he had properly reported the arrangements.

Johnny Palermo told Vinny Palermo that he didn't go as an elected official.

"You just went as the homeboy," he said. "You are my cousin."

Johnny Palermo then allegedly said: "It made me look into the Jewish people, and how they operate. They're like the mafia on top of the mafia ... that's what we gotta be like, you know what I'm saying."

Vinny Palermo responded: "They always have been ... that's why District 66 is so tight. They take care of each other. I'll call Richie here in a little bit."

Vinny Palermo, who serves as vice president of the seven-member council, hasn't publicly addressed the search of his home or the federal investigation.

A phone message from a reporter to the councilman and his lawyer wasn't returned Friday morning.

A message to Johnny Palermo and his lawyer also went unanswered Friday afternoon.

An attorney for Gonzalez, Steve Lefler, told The World-Herald: “I have great faith in the Gonzalez family and I have great faith in Rich Gonzalez, and I am positive that once all of the information comes forward this investigation will be shown to be politically motivated effort to embarrass the Gonzalez family.”

There are no city laws or ordinances that require City Council members to resign if they are charged with a felony or come under criminal investigation. The City Charter does state that council members may be removed from office by recall if convicted of a felony or any crime involving a violation of the official oath.​

A statement from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert Friday afternoon called for the councilman to resign.

"A council member under federal indictment for numerous complaints relating to criminal conspiracy, fraud, and public corruption cannot be entrusted with spending taxpayer money, making decisions that impact public safety and the many other responsibilities that come with public office," Stothert said.

In a separate emailed statement, ​City Council President Pete Festersen said the charges against Vinny Palermo are "a matter of great concern that we will be reviewing closely."

"I can assure the citizens that the City Council will continue to serve them and conduct the city's business as Councilmember Palermo avails himself of due process in this matter," Festersen said.

In a related indictment, federal investigators allege that Olson used a false identity and, with the help of Johnny Palermo and Richard Gonzalez, would solicit funds from individuals and entities on behalf of LPOA.

Olson allegedly was keeping approximately 65% to 80% or more of donations made to LPOA.

The most recent call recorded by the FBI and transcribed in the indictment took place Dec. 14, 2022.

An individual referred to as a "victim of the scheme" called Johnny Palermo after they were contacted by the FBI.

The victim, whose name is known to the grand jury but not disclosed in the indictment, said they are the donations manager for a group or company that for the past four years has donated to LPOA.

They asked Palermo about "Cody Jones," an alias used by Jack Olson.

"I've been told that he's takin' more than half of it as a cut and only a very small portion goes ... to your guys' organization," the victim said.

Palermo said that the money goes to good causes, "but his overhead is his overhead, you know?"

The victim responded, "I guess I don't understand how whoever hired him didn't understand like how much of a cut he was taking..."

Olson is also suspected of taking trips to a local massage parlor for sex services and suggesting to Gonzalez that they offer the massage parlor space in the LPOA advertising book, in exchange for illegal sex services.

Olson discussed the massage parlor visit in a phone conversation with Rich Gonzalez on Oct. 7, 2022.

"Did, hey, did you have to ask?" Gonzalez asked Olson.

Olson responded, "Ahhh no. No she gave me options. And she pointed at her lip, her mouth too."

"No way," Gonzalez said.

"Yep," Olson said. "Guess what option I took?"

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023