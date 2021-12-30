With dead teen in car, shooting accomplice panicked on drive from Omaha to Wyoming

“He’s just broken up,” Paragas said. “These guys were complete friends. There was no animosity involved here. It’s hard to quantify how much remorse my client has.”

In an earlier hearing, Calderon’s attorney told the judge that everyone in the white Toyota Corolla was passing around the shotgun and pointing it at each other that day. Paragas disputes that. Only Calderon was pointing it at people, including a girlfriend and another female friend of the group, Paragas said.

Paragas also took issue with a notion in the community that Ramos was “a snitch.”

“All my client did was tell the truth of what happened that day,” Paragas said.

Had his client not told the truth, Paragas said, he and Calderon both were looking at first-degree murder charges, and the possibility of life in prison. Ramos laid out the tragedy, noting that the three were all friends and that Calderon didn’t mean to shoot Manuel. The three — some of whom had ties to the Sureños gang — had been using cocaine, methamphetamine and alcohol prior to the shooting, attorneys say.