Woman, 25, dies after being shot near 40th and Bedford
Woman, 25, dies after being shot near 40th and Bedford

Shooting scene Tuesday evening

Police investigate the shooting of a woman in the 3500 block of North 40th Avenue Tuesday evening. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

 NANCY GAARDER/THE WORLD-HERALD

A 25-year-old woman died Tuesday night at an Omaha hospital after being shot near 40th and Bedford Avenues, police said.

Officers responded to the area at 8:15 p.m. and found Ashlon Wilson, who was unresponsive, an Omaha police spokesman said Wednesday. Wilson was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where she later died.

Police are also investigating an unrelated shooting that occurred at Mandan Park, 6215 S. 13th St. Shawn McCormack, 39, of Omaha, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with an injury that was not believed to be life threatening.

Officers located McCormack near 48th and Nicholas Streets about 8:30 p.m. He told police that he saw a flash and realized he had been shot while in the park.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

