Woman, 25, dies after being shot near 40th and Bedford

A 25-year-old woman died Tuesday night at an Omaha hospital after being shot near 40th and Bedford Avenues, police said.

Officers responded to the area at 8:15 p.m. and found Ashlon Wilson, who was unresponsive, an Omaha police spokesman said Wednesday. Wilson was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where she later died.

Police are also investigating an unrelated shooting that occurred at Mandan Park, 6215 S. 13th St. Shawn McCormack, 39, of Omaha, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with an injury that was not believed to be life threatening.

Officers located McCormack near 48th and Nicholas Streets about 8:30 p.m. He told police that he saw a flash and realized he had been shot while in the park.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com Follow Nancy Gaarder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today