Woman, 25, who lost her mother to gun violence, killed in shooting near 40th and Bedford

Ashlon Wilson, who died Tuesday in a shooting, lost her own mother to gun violence as a child, the woman who raised her said.

Wilson's mother died when she was 11 years old, and she never recovered from the shock, Bettie Threats said Wednesday.

"She talked about it often," Threats said. "They never found out who killed her mom. I know that affected her deeply."

Ashlon Wilson, 25, died Tuesday at the Nebraska Medical Center after being wounded in a shooting near 40th and Bedford Avenues at about 8:15 p.m.

Her mother, Shawnik Wilson, 27, and a friend, Monte Williams, 24, were gunned down in a car in the early morning of June 8, 2007, near 25th and Pinkney Streets. Police said Wednesday that the double homicide remains an open investigation.

Threats, who now lives in San Antonio Texas, took in Wilson when she was 18 months old. The child's mother, Shawnik Wilson, needed help with the child, Threats said.

"Ashlon knew that I always had a safe place for her," Threats said. "Always. Even into her 20s."

Ashlon attended several Omaha schools, Threats said. She went to Boys Town and to an alternative high school before graduating from Benson High School in 2014.