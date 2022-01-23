 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman, 40, dies after being shot multiple times in Bellevue home
Woman, 40, dies after being shot multiple times in Bellevue home

  Updated
According to scanner traffic, Lovell Jones Jr. called police to this residence, 2112 Jefferson St. in Bellevue, Saturday night to report that he had shot a woman inside the home.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

A 40-year-old woman was killed Saturday night after being shot multiple times at a Bellevue home. 

Lovell Jones Jr.

Lovell Jones Jr.

Bellevue Police say the victim is Deyvonndra L. Jones.

According to scanner traffic, Lovell Jones Jr., 43, called police to 2112 Jefferson St. at 10:42 p.m. to report that he had shot a woman in the home while a child was sleeping upstairs. He surrendered to police without incident and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He is being held in the Sarpy County Jail.  

The victim was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, and the Bellevue Police Department said in a press release Sunday morning that she had died from her injuries. 

An officer radioed from the scene that the woman had been shot several times and had at least one gunshot wound to the head. The child is unharmed and, according to scanner traffic, slept through the incident. 

