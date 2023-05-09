An Omaha woman accused of killing a security guard during a weekend altercation was denied bail during her first court appearance Tuesday.

Keloni Jones faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony related to the Sunday morning killing of 23-year-old Gom Gout. On Tuesday, she was ordered to be held in custody without bail by Douglas County Court Judge Jeffrey Marcuzzo.

According to Gout's family, he was working as a security guard in the Capitol District and was shot — allegedly by Jones — while trying to break up an altercation.

Officers were dispatched to Moe and Curly's Pub near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to an arrest affidavit for Jones. They found Gout unresponsive outside the bar.

Gout was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress. He died at the hospital.

According to the affidavit, police found Jones walking near 24th and Dodge Streets shortly after the shooting. She was taken to police headquarters for an interview and subsequently arrested.

Jones will appear for a preliminary hearing on June 9.

A fundraiser has been started to help with Gout's family with funeral expenses.

In a GoFundMe post on social media, Shol Gout said his brother was "a kind and loving person to his family, friends, and everyone he interacted with." Nearly $8,200 had been raised as of Tuesday morning.