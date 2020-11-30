Woman accused of shoplifting is arrested after leaving phone, money in Omaha store

A woman who allegedly tried to shoplift items from a store in Omaha's Old Market left behind cash, a check and her phone, police reported.

The incident occurred Nov. 24 near 13th and Harney Streets. The owner of the store told police that a woman entered the business shortly after 4 p.m. and began loading some personal items and store goods into a duffel bag. She then tried to leave without paying, the owner said.

A 23-year-old male employee blocked the woman's exit after a store alarm sounded. The woman then allegedly grabbed the employee by the groin while pushing past him.

The employee grabbed the duffel bag from the woman and took it back into the store. The woman returned but fled when she heard the police had been called.

A search of the bag found several items belonging to the woman, including a check from the Douglas County Corrections Center and $421.50 in cash, plus store items. The store staff also found a phone plugged in at the store that traced back to the name of the woman on the check.