Woman arrested after her dog bites Papillion police officer multiple times

A Papillion police officer was injured Thursday when a dog bit her multiple times.

The officer went to a home on Lexington Avenue after 11 a.m. to check the well being of a woman there, Deputy Police Chief Orin Orchard said.

A caller wanted officers to check on her mother, whom she hadn't heard from in a few days. The woman wasn't answering her phone.

When the officer arrived at the home, she knocked on the door and heard a dog inside. The homeowner answered the door and the dog, a Labrador retriever-pit bull mix, ran out.

The dog attacked the officer on the front porch. It knocked the officer to the ground and bit her on the arm and legs. It also attempted to bite her in the abdomen, Orchard said.

The dog and homeowner then went back into the house.

The officer was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where she was treated for her injuries and released, Orchard said.

Other officers then came to the house and made numerous attempts to get the homeowner out of the residence and find the dog.

Eventually, Nebraska Humane Society workers took possession of the animal. It will be quarantined for 10 days because it was not vaccinated against rabies, a Humane Society spokeswoman said.

The homeowner was booked into the Sarpy County Jail after she was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and having a dangerous dog/inflicting bodily injury, Orchard said.