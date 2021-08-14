Woman cited on suspicion of DUI in west Omaha crash that injured 2

A 27-year-old Omaha woman was cited on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a collision that sent two people to the hospital Friday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, the woman was driving a 2020 Ford Fusion westbound on Pacific Street into the intersection with 156th Street and crashed into a 1956 Ford F-100 pickup headed south, according to Omaha Police Department spokesperson Joe Nickerson.

The driver and passenger in the pickup, a man and woman in their mid-50s from Omaha, were transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The woman driving the car had minor injuries and was evaluated by medics but refused treatment, Nickerson said.

According to the DUI citation, police found the woman had a blood alcohol level of 0.236, nearly three times the legal limit. She has one previous DUI conviction.

