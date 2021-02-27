Woman convicted in 1998 Bellevue slaying dies in prison at 40

A woman serving a life sentence for the 1998 murder of 19-year-old Scott Catenacci died Friday in prison.

Niccole Wetherell, 40, died at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York. Her cause of death has not yet been determined, but she was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Wetherell was among six people ages 16 to 20 involved in the murder of Catenacci, who was stabbed at least 57 times in a Bellevue park.

Authorities initially said Catenacci was killed because he roughed up Wetherell during group sex, but prosecutors later dismissed that motive, saying the teenagers were infatuated with the thrill of the kill. They had talked of killing others but turned their attention to Catenacci.

Wetherell could have been sentenced to death. Speaking on behalf of a three-judge panel, Sarpy County District Judge Ronald Reagan said at the time that the killers were too young and too criminally inexperienced and that the killing wasn't heinous enough to merit the death penalty.