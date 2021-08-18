Woman critically injured in stabbing Wednesday afternoon

A woman was taken to an Omaha hospital with multiple stab wounds Wednesday.
Omaha police found Bernadette Black in the driveway of a home near S 162nd and Q Streets while responding to reports of a cutting at 3:34 p.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.
The 37-year-old was taken by ambulance to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with life threatening injuries.
A male suspect was arrested at the scene.
