Woman critically injured in west Omaha stabbing Wednesday afternoon
A woman was taken to an Omaha hospital with multiple stab wounds Wednesday.

Omaha police found Bernadette Black in the driveway of a home near South 162nd and Q Streets while responding to reports of a cutting at 3:34 p.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

The 37-year-old was taken by ambulance to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with life-threatening injuries.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene. 

