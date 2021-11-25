Woman dies, two injured in southwest Omaha crash

Charges are pending in a Wednesday night crash that left one person dead and two injured in southwest Omaha.

Candice C. McDowell, 37, of Omaha, was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition and later died from her injuries, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 10:50 p.m. near 144th and Harrison Streets.

Ulises Pantoja, 24, of Omaha was taken into custody by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and is being held on suspicion of willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and a felony count of motor vehicle homicide.

Investigators said McDowell was eastbound on Harrison Street in a Mitsubishi Outlander and Pantoja was traveling southbound on 144th Street in a BMW coupe when the two vehicles collided.

Pantoja and passenger Briana Felix-Gabriel, 23, of Omaha, suffered serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

Passersby, including an off-duty Omaha police officer, rendered aid to McDowell until medical personnel arrived. All three were taken to Creighton University Medical Center–Bergan Mercy.

The case remains under investigation.

