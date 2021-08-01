Woman dies, two other people injured in overnight shootings

Three people were injured in shootings early Sunday in Omaha, including a woman who later died.

Police went to the area of 43rd and Ohio Streets about 1:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting, a police spokesman said. Omaha Fire Department personnel took the woman to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A 41-year-old Omaha man told police he was injured in the same incident. Jermaine Watkins was treated at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for a gunshot wound that was not life threatening.

About 3:20 a.m., police were called to the area of 60th Street and Park Lane Drive, just east of the Benson Golf Course, for a report of a shooting. Officers located Dalon Rucker, 33, of Omaha, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest.

