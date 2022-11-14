Woman fatally shot at North Omaha gathering was saving to start her own business

A 20-year-old woman who died early Sunday after being shot at a large gathering in North Omaha has been identified by police.

Officers found Karly Wood and another person suffering from gunshot wounds after police were called to 3347 Ames Ave. at 4:08 a.m. Sunday. Wood and the second person were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Wood was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Omaha police on Monday released a list of the names of people wounded in the shooting: Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28; Charise Coleman, 27; Shannon Jackson, 31; Roger Dollison, 25; Ronald Arceneaux, 34; Gilbert Ledoux, 32; Imhotep Davis, 25. Six of those people were taken to Omaha hospitals by private vehicles.

Wood had completed her shift at an Omaha bar near 74th and F Streets when she decided to go to a party near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue, according to a Go Fund Me post by Heather Chastain.

"Karly was working (part-time) at the American Dream as a cocktail waitress because the money was great," Chastain said in the Go Fund Me post. Chastain said Wood was saving to buy a house and start her own business. "Karly was charismatic, unique, and strong," she wrote.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said extra resources are being used to find the person or people responsible for the shooting. The area will see an increased police presence, he said.

“It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families,” Schmaderer said. “At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting.”

Mayor Jean Stothert issued a statement Sunday offering her sympathy to Wood's family.

"I have confidence in the Omaha Police Department to thoroughly investigate the shooting and provide the resources needed to ensure public safety," she said. "The grieving family and friends of the victims deserve to know what happened."

The homicide is the 25th slaying in Omaha in 2022. That compares with 28 at this time last year and 34 in 2020.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Omaha Police Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. p3tips.com Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide.