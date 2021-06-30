Woman files lawsuit against Omaha police officer for alleged excessive force

Townsell allowed Keele's partner to enter her home under the supervision of her cousin while she waited in her doorway with Keele outside, stating that because of Keele's aggressive behavior she didn't want him inside her home.

While they waited for Keele's partner to return to the porch, Keele continually asked Townsell how Lafayette’s shirt had gotten torn. Townsell was unable to answer the question.

Keele then yelled that Townsell was under arrest, abruptly entered her home and pulled her to the ground by her arm. He then pulled out his stun gun and instructed one of Townsell's relatives to back up before handcuffing Townsell and escorting her to the cruiser.

As he took her to the police cruiser, Keele told Townsell that he was adding charges of resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.

Townsell then observed an exchange between Keele and his partner during which the partner told Keele that they hadn't gotten Townsell's side of the story and said they needed to contact the sergeant, possibly for arrest authority. Keele said he'd already contacted the sergeant, though Townsell hadn't seen or heard him do so when they were outside her home.

Townsell was taken to jail and later released after posting bail. All charges against her were eventually dismissed in court.