Woman files lawsuit against Omaha police officer for alleged excessive force

An Omaha woman backed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday against an Omaha police officer.
Makayla Townsell, 37, alleges that she was subjected to excessive force and arrested without probable cause in 2019 by Omaha Police Officer Ryan Keele, who is being sued in his individual capacity.
The incident occurred on Thanksgiving Day in 2019 when Keele and his partner arrived at Townsell's home to investigate a child protective services report regarding Townsell’s son, Lafayette Townsell, who was 17 years old at the time.
About 20 of Townsell's family and friends were at her home when the officers arrived, and there were no signs of abuse or that anyone needed police intervention, according to a civil complaint filed in federal court.
The complaint alleges the incident unfolded as follows:
Townsell and Lafayette stepped outside to speak with the officers, who were waiting on Townsell's front porch, and requested to speak with the teen alone. Townsell eventually agreed to let the officers speak privately with her son after she was told they were there in regards to a child protective services report.
Keele and his partner observed no signs of abuse after speaking with Lafayette and next asked permission to inspect the teen's room.
Townsell allowed Keele's partner to enter her home under the supervision of her cousin while she waited in her doorway with Keele outside, stating that because of Keele's aggressive behavior she didn't want him inside her home.
While they waited for Keele's partner to return to the porch, Keele continually asked Townsell how Lafayette’s shirt had gotten torn. Townsell was unable to answer the question.
Keele then yelled that Townsell was under arrest, abruptly entered her home and pulled her to the ground by her arm. He then pulled out his stun gun and instructed one of Townsell's relatives to back up before handcuffing Townsell and escorting her to the cruiser.
As he took her to the police cruiser, Keele told Townsell that he was adding charges of resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.
Townsell then observed an exchange between Keele and his partner during which the partner told Keele that they hadn't gotten Townsell's side of the story and said they needed to contact the sergeant, possibly for arrest authority. Keele said he'd already contacted the sergeant, though Townsell hadn't seen or heard him do so when they were outside her home.
Townsell was taken to jail and later released after posting bail. All charges against her were eventually dismissed in court.
Townsell obtained a police report prepared by Keele, according to the lawsuit, and noted discrepancies in his account of their interactions, including details of their conversation and a claim that she had attempted “to flee in the house.” She filed her concerns with the Omaha Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit.
In February 2020, Townsell received a letter from Omaha Chief of Police Todd Schmaderer, a copy of which was shared by the ACLU, which stated that the incident was captured on the officers' body-worn camera and an investigation found Townsell's allegations to be sustained.
The letter contained no details on the evidence, or the discipline Keele would face. In the same month, Townsell received a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services, a copy of which was also shared by the ACLU, stating that the allegation of neglect she faced was “unfounded.”
Neal Bonacci, a lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department, on Wednesday declined to comment on the pending lawsuit. He was also unable to say at the time if Keele, the only defendant listed in the lawsuit, was still employed with the Omaha Police Department.
Tony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, declined to comment on the lawsuit Wednesday.
Keele couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday night.
