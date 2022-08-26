 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman found stabbed to death near Plattsmouth; 18-year-old arrested

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman was found stabbed to death inside a home south of Plattsmouth and an 18-year-old has been arrested in the slaying, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

Cass County sheriff's deputies were called to 9301 Highway 75 around 3:10 p.m. Thursday to investigate a disturbance, the Sheriff's Office said. The person who called 911 also reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female lying on the floor.

When they arrived at 3:20 p.m., deputies found that the fire had been extinguished and found Mary D. Blackwell, 55, on the floor with blood around her. She had multiple cuts and a fatal stab wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead.

Jabari Parsons

Jabari Parsons

Jabari D. Parsons, 18, who was at the home, was arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of murder.

The Douglas County Crime Scene Investigation unit was contacted and came to the scene to help collect evidence. An autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted on Friday.

People are also reading…

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is continuing.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert