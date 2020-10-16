 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman killed in stabbing at Kubat Pharmacy in midtown Omaha
0 comments
top story

Woman killed in stabbing at Kubat Pharmacy in midtown Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}
20201017_new_stabbing_pic_CM001

Numerous evidence markers lie next to a vehicle in the parking lot of Kubat Pharmacy on Center Street, where a woman was stabbed Friday night.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his mother to death in the parking lot of an Omaha pharmacy Friday night, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Alan Terhaar Jr.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police responded to Kubat Pharmacy near 49th and Center Streets at 6:34 p.m. Officers found a female victim identified as 60-year-old Carmen Terhaar.  She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, according to a Douglas County emergency dispatcher. Terhaar died from her injuries.

Alan Terhaar Jr., 25, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert