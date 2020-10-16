Woman killed in stabbing at Kubat Pharmacy in midtown Omaha

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his mother to death in the parking lot of an Omaha pharmacy Friday night, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police responded to Kubat Pharmacy near 49th and Center Streets at 6:34 p.m. Officers found a female victim identified as 60-year-old Carmen Terhaar. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, according to a Douglas County emergency dispatcher. Terhaar died from her injuries.

Alan Terhaar Jr., 25, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade Follow Jessica Wade Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today