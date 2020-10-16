Woman killed in stabbing at Kubat Pharmacy in midtown Omaha

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his mother to death in the parking lot of an Omaha pharmacy Friday night, according to the Omaha Police Department.
Police responded to Kubat Pharmacy near 49th and Center Streets at 6:34 p.m. Officers found a female victim identified as 60-year-old Carmen Terhaar. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, according to a Douglas County emergency dispatcher. Terhaar died from her injuries.
Alan Terhaar Jr., 25, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
