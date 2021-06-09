Woman remembered little but DNA tells all: Omaha Lyft driver convicted of raping passenger

According to court records and testimony:

The woman had been drinking with friends at an Old Market bar. About 12:30 a.m., her friends arranged for a Lyft driver to pick her up — and a friend punched the wrong destination into the ridesharing application.

A first Lyft driver got her near her residence, but the destination clearly wasn't the woman's home. Unable to get the exact address out of the woman, the Lyft driver dropped her off at a closed gas station at 96th and Q Streets and called another Lyft driver.

That driver, Avitso, arrived about 1:24 a.m. and quickly feared that she was going to get sick in his car. He pulled over at another gas station near 120th and Harrison Streets. After waiting awhile, Avitso went into the gas station and got a clerk to help him enter the bathroom. They found the woman asleep on the toilet. Avitso tried to stir her but had little luck. Finally, he handed her a roll of toilet paper and she woke up a bit and left the bathroom.

He helped her into the passenger seat of his car.

About 2 a.m., they ended up in a parking lot of a deserted business at 119th and P Streets. Cellphone records pinpoint the woman's phone as being in that place for 42 minutes. Avitso testified that he was trying to figure out her destination.