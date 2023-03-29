A 21-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being shot Tuesday night near 44th Avenue and Pinkney Street.

Kandice Edwards of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance, an Omaha police spokesman said Wednesday. Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of North 44th Avenue about two blocks south of Fontenelle Park shortly after 10:30 p.m., the spokesman said. They located shell casings on the ground, and Edwards was found in a nearby residence.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to a shooting arrest.