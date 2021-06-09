 Skip to main content
Woman sought by La Vista police had no new information about missing boy
Woman sought by La Vista police had no new information about missing boy

  • Updated
The Rally for Ryan, where hundreds of people gathered to show their support for the ongoing search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen, at Central Park in La Vista on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Larsen, who is autistic, has been missing since May 17.

A woman La Vista police sought to identify and speak with Wednesday did not have information on the case of a missing La Vista boy.

Earlier in the day, La Vista police tweeted a message seeking help with identifying the woman. The tweet included images of her holding a cellphone with a photo of 12-year-old Ryan Larsen.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said Wednesday evening that the woman, who was not considered a suspect, did not provide any new information in the case.

Tuesday was Ryan’s 12th birthday and the 22nd day since his disappearance.

Officers have been sorting through registered sex offenders who live in Sarpy and Douglas Counties as part of the investigation into Ryan's disappearance. Lausten said officers had narrowed that search to people who had preyed on children.

Ryan Larsen (copy)

Ryan Larsen

Few clues have surfaced as to what happened to the boy, who is autistic, after he slipped out of La Vista West Elementary about noon May 17.

A surveillance video captured by La Vista Keno, which is across the street from the apartments where Ryan lives, places him in the parking lot of the business about an hour and a half after he left school. Shortly thereafter, an eyewitness said they saw Ryan “right outside” his apartment near 84th and Harrison Streets.

The video and the single eyewitness are the only traces of the boy despite a massive search effort that has included hundreds of civilian volunteers and law enforcement and search and rescue teams from several metro area departments, as well as assistance from the FBI.

