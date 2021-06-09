Woman sought by La Vista police had no new information about missing boy

A woman La Vista police sought to identify and speak with Wednesday did not have information on the case of a missing La Vista boy.

Earlier in the day, La Vista police tweeted a message seeking help with identifying the woman. The tweet included images of her holding a cellphone with a photo of 12-year-old Ryan Larsen.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said Wednesday evening that the woman, who was not considered a suspect, did not provide any new information in the case.

Tuesday was Ryan’s 12th birthday and the 22nd day since his disappearance.

Officers have been sorting through registered sex offenders who live in Sarpy and Douglas Counties as part of the investigation into Ryan's disappearance. Lausten said officers had narrowed that search to people who had preyed on children.

Few clues have surfaced as to what happened to the boy, who is autistic, after he slipped out of La Vista West Elementary about noon May 17.