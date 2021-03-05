Woman who says ex-North coach sexually assaulted her wishes OPS had done more

In the interview this week, the woman said Powell once told her, “If you ever go to another man, I’ll kill you.” But that threat felt empty to her — she said she believed that they were in a loving “relationship.”

“He knew that I wasn’t gonna say anything,” she said. “He spent so much time grooming me. The way that he cared to make sure that I was composed, still felt good and still doing well in school, that grades didn’t fall behind, still stayed involved in activities and made sure people weren’t looking at me to see what was going on.”

The young woman said she was involved in numerous clubs and activities at North, but didn’t let herself have deeper friendships with many students. She told no one about Powell. The two texted throughout the day, every day, talked on the phone and saw each other frequently.

During winter break her sophomore year, the woman said, Powell took her to a motel. She said she told her mom that she was going somewhere with family — but that was the first time they spent the night together. He continued to pick her up to go places, and she continued to cover it up with lies or would go with him when her mother was working. The mental toll of the situation weighed on her — she said she attempted suicide twice.