Woman who was shot in the head while driving Thursday in northeast Omaha has died

A 19-year-old woman who was shot in the head Thursday night while driving has died, Omaha police said Saturday.

Nomi Herrera was found by police Thursday night shortly after 8 p.m. in a vehicle that had gone off the road near 33rd and Weber Streets. She had a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she died Friday night, police said Saturday morning.

The Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.