Yale Park landlord sentenced to two years of probation

Kay Anderson faced a $500 fine, six months in jail or both on each of the four counts of which he was found guilty. Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg sentenced him Thursday to probation.

Anderson was charged in March 2019 by the City Prosecutor’s Office with 99 counts of code violations, including hazards involving plumbing, electricity, water heaters, appliances and missing smoke alarms. Ten of the counts were dropped before trial, some because they involved Anderson’s own Yale Park residence.