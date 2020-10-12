Yes, nudity is a no-no in your backyard, Omaha police tell man

Omaha police had to remind a west Omaha man this weekend that being nude in his backyard violates decency standards — especially in view of neighborhood children.
The man, 43, who lives in the Pacific Meadows neighborhood, near 156th and Pacific Streets, has a hot tub and in-ground pool at his home.
According to neighbors, he uses both in the nude.
Police spoke with the man Friday, then received a second complaint on Sunday. According to the police report, when officers spoke with the man on Friday, he challenged them to name a law that he was breaking, said they should go fight real crime and told them that this was "complete bull----."
Sunday's call to police came from a neighborhood mother whose daughter's bedroom overlooks the man's yard. The daughter was studying in her room Sunday morning.
The mother also provided police with a 58-second video that shows the man getting out of his hot tub and standing in his backyard nude and stretching. The camera pans to the yard next door where a 3-year-old is playing on a swingset, about 3 feet from the man, according to the police report. The slats in the wooden fence are such that the child would be able to see the man, officers wrote in their report. The police report noted that the man did not fondle himself.
Another neighbor told police that she looked out from her kitchen window at 10:45 a.m. Sunday and saw him nude in the hot tub.
Later Sunday, after consulting with superior officers, Omaha police officers tried to issue the man a citation on suspicion of indecent exposure, but he was not home.
