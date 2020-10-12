Yes, nudity is a no-no in your backyard, Omaha police tell man

Omaha police had to remind a west Omaha man this weekend that being nude in his backyard violates decency standards — especially in view of neighborhood children.

The man, 43, who lives in the Pacific Meadows neighborhood, near 156th and Pacific Streets, has a hot tub and in-ground pool at his home.

According to neighbors, he uses both in the nude.

Police spoke with the man Friday, then received a second complaint on Sunday. According to the police report, when officers spoke with the man on Friday, he challenged them to name a law that he was breaking, said they should go fight real crime and told them that this was "complete bull----."

Sunday's call to police came from a neighborhood mother whose daughter's bedroom overlooks the man's yard. The daughter was studying in her room Sunday morning.