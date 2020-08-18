Embattled, embarrassed Dodge County attorney sentenced for 'garden-variety' DUI

FREMONT, Neb. — Strip away the title — or the fact that the county attorney was sitting as a defendant in a courtroom just two turns of a hallway from his office — and this was a garden-variety drunken driving case.

So said visiting Judge Robert Wester as he addressed Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, who had just pleaded guilty to first-offense drunken driving Monday.

“Please don’t take offense at what I’m about to say,” Wester told Glass. “You’re a garden-variety drunk. When you accept that, we’ll all be better off. You do not have to live like that anymore.”

Wester gave Glass what he considered a “garden-variety” punishment for first-offense DUI: 15 months of probation, a $500 fine, an interlock device that Glass must clear in order to drive over the next 60 days. Hovering over that: seven days in jail that Wester can waive if Glass complies with terms of his probation.

“To say it’s been a rough few months is an understatement,” Glass told Wester. “I could sit here and give you a bunch of excuses. I’m just sorry and embarrassed.”