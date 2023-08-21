A 1-year-old child died after being found in a hot vehicle in midtown Omaha on Monday afternoon, police said.

Shortly after 3 p.m., first responders were called to Kidz of the Future II day care at 5001 Leavenworth St. after a staff member called 911.

Lt. Neal Bonacci, a spokesman with the Omaha Police Department, said the child died after being taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, Bonacci said.

The air temperature measured 96 degrees shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to National Weather Service data recorded at Eppley Airfield. The heat index was measured at 113 degrees.