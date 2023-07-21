A 13-year-old boy on Friday admitted to manslaughter and gun possession charges in connection with the September 2022 shooting death of another 13-year-old boy in Hanscom Park.

Jonathan Salado-Lorenzo, one of two 13-year-olds initially charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 13-year-old Lenny Rodriguez, accepted a plea deal Friday and admitted to reduced charges of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a handgun.

The other child accused in the killing, Salado-Lorenzo's cousin Erik Juarez-Salado, who was 13 at the time of the slaying, admitted to reduced charges of accessory to first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a handgun in May.

Both boys will be under the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Court — which could include probation or placement in a treatment or correctional facility — until they turn 19. Children under the age of 14 cannot be charged as adults in Nebraska.

Deputy Douglas County Attorney Laura Lemoine said police were dispatched to Hanscom Park, in midtown Omaha, to reports of shots fired at about 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2022. At the scene, police found Rodriguez with a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Rodriguez, an eighth grader at Ralston Middle School, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The bullet tore through his chest and caused his lung to collapse. He died at the Nebraska Medical Center.

Lemoine said that, before the shooting, Rodriguez had engaged in a "gang feud" on social media with Salado-Lorenzo. The boys did not know each other before the online feud, according to Salado-Lorenzo's defense attorney, Denise Frost.

According to both the defense and the prosecution, Rodriguez was a member of the Diamond Street gang, or "DST."

Salado-Lorenzo — who had just turned 13 two weeks before the killing — had recently been "jumped in," or initiated, into the Vagos 13 street gang, Frost said.

Rodriguez challenged Salado-Lorenzo to a fight at Hanscom Park via social media. Lemoine said phone data shows Salado-Lorenzo texted his older cousin, who was 14 at the time, to ask if he could borrow his handgun. The cousin agreed, and Salado-Lorenzo and Juarez-Salado went together to pick up the gun.

Lemoine said Rodriguez was already at the park when Salado-Lorenzo and Juarez-Salado arrived. Gunshots rang out shortly after.

If the case had gone to trial, the defense planned to offer testimony from Robert Maher, an expert witness in audio forensic analysis, who analyzed audio recordings from nearby cameras. Maher's findings suggested that two separate guns were fired during the approximately 6-second interaction.

According to court documents filed by Frost, Maher found that seven gunshots were fired during the 6-second period. In his opinion, three of those gunshot sounds were attributable to one gun while four were attributable to a separate firearm.

Frost said this indicates that Rodriguez also had a gun but that evidence was not considered as part of the plea deal.

No shell casings related to the case were found at the scene, and no gun belonging to any of the three boys has ever been recovered.

