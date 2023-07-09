A 19-year-old man told Omaha police that he was at Benson Park early Sunday when someone shot him.

Police were called to Immanuel Hospital about 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting victim. Keshaun A. Williams told police that he was shot while at Benson Park, but officers were unable to locate a shooting scene in the park.

Williams' injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.