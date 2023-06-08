A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left another man dead near 84th and F Streets in Omaha Thursday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Omaha police responded to a shots-fired call at All My Sons Moving & Storage at 8611 F St. The person who called 911 said the shooting started inside the building and then continued in the parking lot, according to Officer Chris Gordon, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.

When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Rodney Hart-Owens dead in the parking lot. Police said Hart-Owns was an employee of the moving company.

Police have arrested Octavian Sanderson, 26, in connection with the shooting. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.

Gordon said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident between the two men. No one else was injured.

Police blocked off F Street between 84th and 87th Streets Thursday to facilitate the homicide investigation.

In a Facebook post, the moving company said that it is fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation and that its "hearts and prayers" go out to the family of the deceased.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred today involving two of our employees, escalated off-site, resulting in a fatality," the post said.