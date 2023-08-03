A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting in South Omaha early Thursday morning.

At 2:44 a.m., police responded to the shooting at an address in a residential neighborhood near 17th and S Streets. They found the man, who police identified as Adrrell Taylor from Omaha. Taylor was taken by paramedics to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Omaha police are investigating Taylor’s death as a homicide. Taylor is the 14th homicide in Omaha this year and third in the last week. Lezah Lewis, who was pregnant, was shot in North Omaha on Sunday. Police found Philipp Kuhn’s body on Wednesday in Benson Park. He appeared to have been shot to death.

At this time last year, Omaha had recorded 12 homicides.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Omaha Police Department's homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, on www.crimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.