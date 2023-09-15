A 30-year-old man accused of killing a 71-year-old Fort Calhoun woman was ordered Friday to be held on no bail.

William Paul Collins has been charged in Washington County Court with first-degree murder, two counts of using a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, first-degree assault, burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and theft.

The charges stem from the Aug. 13 killing of Linda Childers.

Childers was found dead Aug. 14 in her home in the 6500 block of County Road P43, north of Fort Calhoun. After a report from a relative at 1:19 a.m. Aug. 14, a paramedic from Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced her deceased.

Collins appeared in court for the first time Friday after being extradited from Texas. He was arrested earlier this month after authorities tracked him down in a Galveston County RV park.

Authorities have said Collins traveled the Midwest, had friends in Omaha and that it does not appear there was a connection between Collins and Childers, according to the Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise.

Washington County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf told the newspaper that Childers' death "appears to have been an act motivated by money, and it appears to be something that was done out of haste or necessity."