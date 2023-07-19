A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of 21-year-old Quavyon Tucker, who was fatally shot just west of Carter Lake on Saturday.

The Omaha Police Department's homicide unit arrested Brandy Williams on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony, according to a press release from the Police Department.

Police were called to the area of 14th Avenue and Pinkney Street about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found Tucker suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance, where he died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are eligible for a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to a homicide arrest.