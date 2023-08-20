A 33-year-old man died Saturday night following a shooting in North Omaha.

Police were called to the area of 37th Street and Himebaugh Avenue after reports of numerous shots fired about 9:45 p.m. Officers located Lamont Slaughter of Omaha down in the doorway of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds, an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday.

Officers administered medical assistance to Slaughter until Omaha Fire Department medics arrived, the spokesman said. Slaughter died after being taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-saving measures in progress.

Omaha has now had 16 homicides in 2023. That compares with 20 at this time last year and 21 in 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are eligible for a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to a homicide arrest.