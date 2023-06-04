A 40-year-old man was wounded early Sunday during a shooting at a large gathering in North Omaha.
Barry Crawford was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound "to a lower extremity," an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. The injury was not thought to be life threatening.
Officers heard several gunshots about 3:45 a.m. at an outside gathering near 25th and Taylor Streets, the spokesman said. Officers had been monitoring a large crowd that had congregated in the area.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A former employee at South Platte High School in Big Springs was sentenced Thursday for first-degree sexual assault of a child.
An 19-year-old Omaha woman has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the 2019 slaying of a Bellevue man.
A 25-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sex trafficking of a minor.
The Council Bluffs Police Department arrested a 61-year-old man Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of 60-year-old woman who was later found dead in February.
An Omaha man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed his wife was ordered to be held on $10 million bail during his initial court appearance Wednesday.
Statute of limitations creates roadblock in Susan Negersmith case | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the final chapter of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that examines the circumstances surrounding a death in a New Jersey resort town.
A Cass County District Court judge on Monday ordered a 19-year-old man charged with first-degree murder to undergo a mental examination to determine if he was sane at the time of the slaying.
A couple was arrested on felony neglect charges for allowing three of their children to rack up a large number of absences and tardy days from elementary school, records show.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272