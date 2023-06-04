A 40-year-old man was wounded early Sunday during a shooting at a large gathering in North Omaha.

Barry Crawford was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound "to a lower extremity," an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. The injury was not thought to be life threatening.

Officers heard several gunshots about 3:45 a.m. at an outside gathering near 25th and Taylor Streets, the spokesman said. Officers had been monitoring a large crowd that had congregated in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.