A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found in Omaha’s Benson Park last week.

Lavell Cutler was taken to the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and tampering with evidence.

Cutler’s arrest comes about one week after Omaha police found 46-year-old Philipp Kuhn’s body in Benson Park, which is located at 72nd Street and Military Avenue, on Aug. 2. Police said it appeared Kuhn had been shot to death.

Kuhn’s death is one of 14 homicides recorded in Omaha this year.