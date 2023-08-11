A 43-year-old inmate at the Sarpy County Jail has died.

At 9:48 p.m. Thursday, corrections officers found Huan Pham unresponsive in his cell, according to a Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office press release. The release said corrections officers started CPR and also called Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies and the Papillion Fire Department.

Papillion fire employees attempted further life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

The investigation into Pham's death is ongoing, including the Sarpy County force investigation team, the Douglas County crime lab and others.

Under state law, a grand jury convenes any time someone dies while in custody or while in contact with police.