An inmate serving time since 2009 for crimes out of Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties died at a prison in Lincoln on Friday.

Randall Dasher, 56, died at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Dasher began serving his sentence in May 2009, according to the release. He was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for multiple theft charges, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation and escape.

The cause of Dasher's death has not yet been determined. He was being treated for a medical condition, according to the release.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation of any in-custody death.