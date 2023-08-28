A Douglas County judge lowered the bail for a man charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man during what prosecutors have described as a gun battle.

Judge Marcena Hendrix lowered Mark Keesler Jr.’s bail from $1 million to $50,000 during a preliminary hearing Monday. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Keesler killed Deving Willis-Smith during a gun battle on July 19 in a residential neighborhood near 27th and Whitmore Streets in Omaha.

Keesler allegedly produced a rifle during a dispute between a friend and Willis-Smith outside Keesler’s friend’s house. Willis-Smith retrieved a handgun from a car and there was an exchange of gunfire, Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle said last month. Beadle added then that Keesler “shot numerous times, more than 10.”

Four kids were said to be in the car but they were not injured.

Willis-Smith suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the Nebraska Medical Center after being taken there by ambulance.

In addition to manslaughter, Keesler is also charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Keesler remained in the Douglas County Jail as of Monday afternoon. He must pay 10%, or $5,000, of his $50,000 bail in order to be released.

Keesler has been ordered to stand trial in district court.

