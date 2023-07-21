An Omaha man was ordered held on $1 million bail Friday for allegedly killing another man in a gun battle in a residential neighborhood with several children present.

Mark Keesler, Jr., 31, is accused of killing 30-year-old Deving Willis-Smith Wednesday night near 27th and Whitmore Streets in Omaha. The Douglas County Attorney's Office charged Keesler Friday with manslaughter and using a weapon to commit a felony. Omaha Police Department homicide investigators had arrested Keesler after the shooting.

Douglas County Judge Sheryl Lohaus set the bail Friday and appointed the Douglas County Public Defender's Office to represent Keesler.

Keesler allegedly produced a rifle during a dispute between a friend and Willis-Smith outside Keesler's friend's house. Willis-Smith retrieved a handgun from a car and there was an exchange of gunfire, Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle said.

Keesler "shot numerous times, more than 10," Beadle said.

"There were four kids in the car," she said. "They were lucky they didn't get hit."

Willis-Smith suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the Nebraska Medical Center after being taken there by ambulance.

"Through the investigation and after reviewing video surveillance, it was determined that the victim arrived at 2730 Whitmore Street at approximately 2047 hours (8:47 p.m.)," an Omaha police investigator wrote in an arrest affidavit. "The victim is observed exiting a vehicle and then making contact with two males, one of which is later identified as Keesler Jr., Mark, . . . in front of 2730 Whitmore Street. The victim is ultimately shot by Keesler Jr. and dies as a result of his injuries."

Keesler would have to post 10 percent, or $100,000, of the bail to be released from jail. A preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to face trial in district court is scheduled for Aug. 28

