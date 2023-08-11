An Omaha man accused in the shooting death of another man who was found dead in Benson Park last week was ordered Friday to be held on $2 million bail.

Lavell Cutler, 41, appeared in jail court Friday to face charges of second-degree murder, use of a gun to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and evidence tampering. He is accused of killing 46-year-old Philipp Kuhn and dumping his body in Benson Park.

According to an arrest affidavit for Cutler, police were dispatched to Benson Park about 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 2 after a report of a person down. They found Philipp Kuhn's body on the southwest side of the park. He had been shot at least once and was declared dead at the scene.

Further investigation determined that Kuhn had spent the prior day at Benson Towers, located at 57th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Video surveillance from the apartment complex allegedly showed Kuhn getting into a vehicle registered to Cutler about an hour before police believe Kuhn was killed.

The affidavit states that police located Cutler in southeast Omaha on the afternoon of Aug. 8, and he was taken into custody to be interviewed. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail in the early morning hours of Aug. 9 and charged with the alleged crimes.

According to court documents, both Kuhn and Cutler had criminal records. Cutler was released from prison in 2022 after serving about two years on his second domestic violence conviction. Kuhn was released from prison in April following a two-year sentence for felony theft, and he had also spent 10 years in prison after he was convicted of rape in 2004.

At his first court appearance Friday, Cutler waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was transferred to district court. He would need to pay 10% of the $2 million bail, or $200,000, to be released from jail ahead of trial.

Kuhn's killing is one of fourteen homicides recorded in Omaha this year.

