A Blair teen was charged this week with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a June crash that killed an Omaha woman.

Prosecutors filed one count of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide against 17-year-old Laik Young on Wednesday, nearly three months after the crash that killed 38-year-old Kasia Richardson. Investigators found that Young was driving about 30 mph over the speed limit when he crashed into the passenger side of Richardson's vehicle.

According to an Omaha police booking report for Young, the crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on June 20 near Hefflinger Park in west Omaha. Young was driving westbound on West Maple Road in a Chevrolet Suburban.

Richardson was driving her Ford Fusion eastbound on West Maple Road and attempted to turn left onto Emmet Street. Richardson turned in front of Young's vehicle, causing the Suburban to crash into the passenger side of her vehicle.

Investigators found that Young was traveling 73 mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

Richardson was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress, but she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Young, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and his two siblings who were also in the car, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If convicted, Young faces up to one year in jail and $1,000 fine.