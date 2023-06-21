A 22-year-old man Council Bluffs man injured in a shooting Saturday night during a fight in northwest Omaha has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Austin Petersen, who was also arrested on suspicion of using a firearm to commit a felony, was released from an Omaha hospital Tuesday night and booked into the Douglas County Jail. He is accused of fatally shooting Tristan Vincent, 21, of Council Bluffs during a fight at a car show near 90th Street and Military Avenue.

Police were called to the parking lot of the former Gordman's store shortly after 8 p.m. Investigators determined that shots were fired during a fight in the parking lot where a large crowd had gathered for a car show.

Military Avenue westbound was closed during the investigation, and eastbound traffic was diverted south near 91st Street. Two other men, ages 22 and 23, were also shot. Both men have been released from the hospital.

Vincent became Omaha's fifth homicide victim of the year. That compares with nine homicides at this time in 2022 and 14 in 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.