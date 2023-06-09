A car crash and subsequent gunfight in North Omaha sent two people to the hospital and other people to jail.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, police responded to shots being fired near 18th and Spencer Streets. A car crash occurred between a Nissan Altima, which police said was stolen, and an Infiniti FX3. Gunshots were subsequently exchanged. Two people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with gunshot injuries.

Two 20-year-old men were taken to the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of multiple offenses. A police spokesman said one of the men was also a gunshot victim.

One of the men was taken to jail on suspicion of shooting at an occupied vehicle, using a weapon to commit a felony and tampering with threats. The other man was taken to jail on suspicion of obstruction and unlawful occupancy.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were taken to the Douglas County juvenile detention center on suspicion of various offenses. The 16-year-old’s alleged offenses include possessing a stolen firearm and obstruction. The 14-year-old’s alleged offenses include obstruction.

A 17-year-old boy still has not been released from the hospital. He is scheduled to be taken into custody for alleged offenses including shooting at an occupied vehicle, felony gun possession and obstruction.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023