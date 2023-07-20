A federal appeals court Thursday denied a request from two of the four men embroiled in a public corruption scandal to be released from jail ahead of trial.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed earlier decisions by Nebraska federal judges to hold longtime police fundraiser Jack Olson and former Omaha Police Officer Richard Gonzalez in custody pretrial. The two were arrested in April alongside former Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo and sitting Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo.

The four men face a litany of fraud and public corruption charges, including wire fraud, honest services fraud and bank fraud. They were initially ordered to be detained pretrial by U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart, who found that the men pose a significant threat of witness tampering and obstruction after a series of detention hearings in April that spanned nearly nine hours.

All four defendants appealed the detention decision, which was affirmed in early June by Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.

Gonzalez and Olson filed an interlocutory appeal — meaning that the appeal pertains to an order issued in a case that is still ongoing — after their initial appeals were denied by Gerrard. The case was accepted by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and was considered last week by a panel of three judges.

Neither Johnny Palermo nor Vinny Palermo submitted interlocutory appeals, and they both remain in custody. The two men are not related.

On Thursday, the court handed down a judgment affirming the earlier rulings and sealing the fate of Olson and Gonzalez to remain in custody as the case progresses. Statements of the case from both the prosecution and defense remain under seal, and the mandate provides no rationale for the decision made by the three judges.

Olson's attorney, federal public defender Korey Reiman, said Thursday that he cannot comment on the case.

Steve Lefler, Gonzalez's attorney, said he got word that the detention appeal had been denied while leaving the Saunders County Jail Thursday after meeting with Gonzalez.

"He's going to be in there until trial, which is just nuts," Lefler said. "The volume of discovery that’s been turned over ... will take us months to go through. ... It’s incredibly difficult to defend yourself when you’re locked up and you have to worry about other inmates giving you the snake eye because of your former employer."

The government's evidence, compiled over nine months, includes thousands of hours of recordings, Lefler said. While in jail, Gonzalez can meet only for limited times with his attorney to go over evidence. Citing Gonzalez's ties to the community, Lefler said there would have been no risk of Gonzalez fleeing prosecution if he had been released.

Lefler said he and Gonzalez are determined to take the case to trial.

“I have great faith in Richie Gonzalez, and I believe that things are going to work out well for him in the end,” Lefler said. “The more we go through this, the more confident I am.”

The allegations against the men, outlined in two federal indictments, largely focus on alleged fraudulent activity involving the Latino Peace Officers Association (LPOA), of which Johnny Palermo was the president, and the Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) charity, where Gonzalez served as the executive director.

One indictment largely focuses on alleged fraud by Vinny Palermo through his position on the City Council. Among other things, it alleges that Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo used LPOA and PACE funds to pay for Vinny Palermo’s lodging and airfare for a handful of lavish trips across the country, none of which he reported as “gifts” as required by law.

The other indictment alleges a seven-year scheme in which Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo employed Olson as an LPOA fundraiser while letting him keep 65% to 80% of the charity donations for himself — amounting to more than half a million dollars. It also alleges that Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo used OPD contacts and prior knowledge of police procedures to impede a rape investigation in which Olson was the “lead suspect.” World-Herald staff writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report