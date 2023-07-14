Craigslist scams led to a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery in Omaha this week, according to police.

Both incidents involved ads in the employment and jobs section that requested help or care for a sick family member, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

When the two individuals responded to the ad, they received a response that stated "help needed for a sick family member to include light house work, grocery store runs, and helping with finances," according to the release.

The first incident occurred on Monday at the Westgate Bank branch at 180th and Pacific Streets, police said. A woman entered the branch and handed the bank teller a cell phone and a man on the phone stated he had a gun and a bomb and told the teller to give the woman money, according to a press release.

After receiving the money, the woman left the bank. Investigators were able to locate the woman and the vehicle, according to police.

A similar incident occurred on Thursday at the Bank of the West branch near Saddle Creek Road and Dodge Street, according to Officer Chris Gordon.

A woman entered the bank, handed the teller a phone and a man on the phone told the teller that he had a gun and a bomb and demanded money, Gordon said. The teller did not give the woman any money and the woman left the bank on foot.

Police said the decision of whether the victims of the scams will face any criminal charges will be left to the Douglas County Attorney's Office.

The police department warned individuals to be wary of potential scams and not to agree to withdraw money from a bank on behalf of someone else. Police also recommended only browsing listings on the official Craigslist website at www.craigslist.org, as scammers often create lookalike websites.