Crews worked to clean up a hazardous materials spill in southwest Omaha on Wednesday, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

Fire crews found hydrochloric acid running onto and along J Street from the outside storage area of Consolidated Water Solutions, according to a press release. They formed a dike to contain the spill and applied soda ash to neutralize chemicals near the dike, according to the release.

Consolidated Water Solutions contracted with Environment Services, Inc. to clean up the spill, the release said. J Street was closed between 96th and 102nd Streets, and businesses in the area were advised to shelter in place while the cleanup took place.

No injuries or medical problems were reported at the scene, according to the fire department.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023