Footage from body worn cameras has become an essential aid in public understanding of critical events involving law enforcement.

Within weeks of Tyre Nichols' deadly beating at the hands of Memphis police officers earlier this year, the body camera footage was plastered across national news networks. And, as questions mounted about the law enforcement response in the months following the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, officials released hours of footage from the body cameras of responding officers.

The widespread adoption of police body cameras is intended to increase public trust in police and aid in transparency. But in Nebraska, the release of body camera footage is rare. Only once since the Omaha Police Department implemented the use of the cameras has the department shared video from a police shooting or in-custody death.

“Nationally, there will be a police situation with body camera footage and it’ll be on cable news the same day of the incident,” said Spike Eickholt, a lobbyist and government liaison for the Nebraska ACLU. “So other states are clearly able to navigate to somehow allow the public to access body camera footage in some, or maybe even all cases.”

Though body cameras have been around for nearly two decades, their prominence has exploded statewide and locally in past years. Omaha Police completed the deployment of cameras for all uniformed patrol officers and some officers in special units in early 2020. The Sarpy and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices implemented cameras for all road patrol deputies in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Body camera video from police officers is, by definition, a public record: a record produced by a public body. Many states, such as New Mexico and Oklahoma, broadly consider the footage to be public record and allow any member of the public to request the footage. Departments in Ohio, Minnesota and Chicago have released body camera videos within hours or days of a death involving police.

But Nebraska, Eickholt noted, is somewhat of an outlier. Body cameras aren’t mentioned in the state statutes regarding public records and exemptions. Law enforcement agencies in Nebraska rely on a loosely defined, broadly applied exception in the state public records statute which exempts “investigatory” records from disclosure to withhold body camera footage.

“If you look at (the statute), it doesn’t even mention body cameras in the text,” Eickholt said. “But what’s happened is that cops and prosecutors have adopted the understanding that body camera recordings are similar to any other piece of evidence collected in a case, and therefore it isn’t considered presumptively public.”

That means that police agencies have broad discretion to decide if, when and how much of a body camera recording should be released.

According to data from mappingpoliceviolence.com, there have been nine instances since 2018 in which a citizen was killed by an OPD officer. A review of World-Herald reports on these killings shows that all nine were recorded on officers' body cameras.

In only one of those cases, the 2020 police shooting of Kenneth Jones, did OPD release any body camera footage. Days after Jones was killed, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said at a press conference that the body camera footage would be released after the grand jury process concluded. But it still took weeks after a grand jury declined to charge the officers for the video to become public.

Instead of the full video, OPD will often release stills from body camera footage. In five of the nine cases, police released still images from the body camera footage. In the remaining three, no images or videos from body camera footage were made public. While the release of images is “better than nothing,” Eickholt said, it often doesn’t capture the full context.

A bill introduced in the latest legislative session by State Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln would have made body camera footage from police killings significantly more accessible. Legislative Bill 366 would have required law enforcement agencies to release body camera footage from in-custody deaths following the conclusion of a grand jury investigation.

Eickholt referred to the bill, which the ACLU supported, as “a modest proposal” that still places strict limits on the types of footage released. But it was met by resistance from law enforcement officials and various police unions during a March hearing in the Government, Military and Veterans' Affairs Committee.

Lt. Dan Martin, an OPD officer and vice president of the Omaha Police Officers' Association, said that the release of body camera video puts the privacy of victims and the due process rights of suspects at risk.

“Put simply, these recordings are evidence,” Martin said. “We believe strongly in the need to maintain law enforcement custody and discretion regarding their release. Arbitrarily requiring that this visual evidence be made public without any context provided by additional evidence — interviews, forensics and so on — will certainly not result in fair or just outcomes in these cases.”

