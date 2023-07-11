A Douglas County District Court judge has been cited on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Tressa Alioth was pulled over near 166 and Whitmore Streets in Bennington at approximately 2:26 a.m. on July 2, according to a citation from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Alioth, who has served as a district judge since 2021, was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol-1st offense with a blood alcohol content of .088%. Under Nebraska law, a driver is considered intoxicated if they have a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher.

According to the citation, Alioth was also cited for refusal to submit to pretest, transporting a child while intoxicated and driving left of center.

Alioth is set to appear in court on Aug. 15.

The Douglas County District Court Administrator's Office confirmed that Alioth remained on the bench Tuesday afternoon.

Alioth could not immediately be reached for comment.