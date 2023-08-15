A Douglas County District Court judge cited on suspicion of driving under the influence last month has pleaded not guilty to an updated charge of reckless driving.

Tressa Alioth, who was appointed to her judgeship in 2021, faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving after she was pulled over in a Bennington neighborhood last month. Deputies at the scene cited Alioth on suspicion of DUI and transporting a child while intoxicated, but those charges were never filed by prosecutors.

Alioth was pulled over in Bennington shortly before 2:30 a.m. on July 2, according to a citation from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Court documents show that she was about two blocks away from her home at the time of the stop.

A sheriff's deputy cited Alioth for first offense DUI, refusal to submit to pretest, transporting a child while intoxicated and driving left of center. According to the citation, Alioth's blood alcohol content was .088%, just above Nebraska's limit of .08%.

City prosecutors weighed charges against Alioth for more than a month before charging the 49-year-old judge with misdemeanor reckless driving last Friday. The charge carries a penalty of up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.

Reckless driving is defined in state law as operating a motor vehicle "in such a manner as to indicate an indifferent or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property."

On Sunday, Alioth entered a written plea of not guilty to the reckless driving charge. She remains on the bench in Douglas County.